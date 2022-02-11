NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will post $1.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.64 billion. NetApp reported sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year sales of $6.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,293. NetApp has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $355,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,619. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1,413.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 16,077 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 15,015 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in NetApp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 384,756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,394,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 28,458 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 18,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

