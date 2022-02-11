Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 6,408 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.59% of CyberArk Software worth $36,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. TFC Financial Management grew its position in CyberArk Software by 50.0% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Shares of CYBR opened at $155.58 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -111.13 and a beta of 1.36.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.66. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Citigroup started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.