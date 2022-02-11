Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $40.19 Million Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,713 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $40,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $70,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 592.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $625.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $678.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $733.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $547.22 and a one year high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The firm had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $915.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

