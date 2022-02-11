Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $44.17 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,054,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,834 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.14% of Corteva worth $44,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 1,120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

Corteva stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $52.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

