Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 5,767 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,130,091 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 5,767 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.41% of Tapestry worth $41,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at $40,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 40.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 15.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPR. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

Shares of TPR opened at $40.72 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average is $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

