Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share.

Shares of NBIX stock traded up $5.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.52. 61,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,761. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $119.21. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,116,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 3,310 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $267,414.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,803 shares of company stock worth $4,855,951 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.88.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

