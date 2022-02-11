New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.220-$-0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $204 million-$206 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.17 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.750-$-0.720 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEWR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Relic from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.78.

New Relic stock opened at $76.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. New Relic has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Relic will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Staples sold 3,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total value of $450,873.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $3,194,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,458 shares of company stock worth $7,871,212 in the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Relic stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,245 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

