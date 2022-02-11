NFTX Hashmasks Index Price Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be bought for approximately $2,368.78 or 0.05466469 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market cap of $472,410.11 and $858.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00039988 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00102732 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 199 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

