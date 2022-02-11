NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to report earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.30). NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.64). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on NGM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

NGM traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $16.38. 188,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,754. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.55. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.79.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 30,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $591,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Woodhouse sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $300,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,350 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,163.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.