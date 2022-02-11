Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,593 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 103.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $272.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $238.62 and a twelve month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

