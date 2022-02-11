Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Up to $88.00

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $88.00, but opened at $90.84. Novavax shares last traded at $91.68, with a volume of 16,599 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVAX shares. Cowen started coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.86.

The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.07, for a total value of $454,239.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 49,211 shares of company stock worth $9,593,467. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Novavax by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novavax by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,796 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. 48.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

