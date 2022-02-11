Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,998 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.83% of Novus Capital Co. II worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novus Capital Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Novus Capital Co. II during the third quarter worth $1,000,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novus Capital Co. II during the third quarter worth $4,298,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Novus Capital Co. II by 53.8% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 409,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 143,334 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Novus Capital Co. II by 677.3% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 52,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Novus Capital Co. II alerts:

Shares of NYSE NXU opened at $10.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. Novus Capital Co. II has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $10.42.

Novus Capital Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novus Capital Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novus Capital Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.