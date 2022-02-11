nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.420-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.26 million-$631.24 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $618.35 million.nVent Electric also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.100-$2.200 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Shares of NYSE NVT traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.78. 764,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,702. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $5,000,028.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,259 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 222.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 16,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,925 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

