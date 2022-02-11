nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE NVT traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.90. 1,022,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,358. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.68. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 222.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the third quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in nVent Electric by 124.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,925 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.
About nVent Electric
nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.
