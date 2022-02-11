nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE NVT traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.90. 1,022,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,358. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.68. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $5,000,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $2,190,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 195,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,259 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 222.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the third quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in nVent Electric by 124.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,925 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

