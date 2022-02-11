Oasis Network Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000789 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $1.19 billion and approximately $269.50 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 60.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.