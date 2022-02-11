ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ObsEva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ OBSV opened at $1.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $109.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.63. ObsEva has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OBSV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 2,713.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 832,430 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in ObsEva by 499.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 165,344 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

