ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ObsEva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ OBSV opened at $1.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $109.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.63. ObsEva has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.55.
ObsEva Company Profile
ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.
