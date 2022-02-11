OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Price Target Lowered to C$3.25 at Scotiabank

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from $3.25 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.01.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCANF opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $2.27.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

