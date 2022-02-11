Ocm Growth Holdings Llc Buys 20,400 Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 20,400 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $277,644.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

On Wednesday, February 9th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 17,566 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $129,977.00 per share, with a total value of $2,283,175,982.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 20,800 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $272,480.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 18,231 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $237,549.93.

On Monday, January 31st, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 19,521 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $247,526.28.

On Friday, January 28th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 20,365 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $264,948.65.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 20,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $254,400.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 19,840 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $260,499.20.

On Thursday, January 20th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 20,500 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $271,830.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 16,935 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $225,235.50.

On Friday, January 14th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 13,087 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $173,141.01.

Shares of RWAY opened at $13.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWAY. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth $546,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth $2,441,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth $2,885,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RWAY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.