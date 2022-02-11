Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Ocwen Financial Corporation is a financial services holding company engaged in asset acquisition and resolution, residential finance, commercial finance, investment management and hotel operations. The Company primarily specializes in the aquisition and resolution of non-performing or underperforming loans. “
Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ocwen Financial from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.
Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.24. Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ocwen Financial will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Ocwen Financial during the first quarter worth about $78,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 560,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,367,000 after acquiring an additional 403,267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 20,021 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 23,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,216 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 50,850 shares during the period. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ocwen Financial
Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.
