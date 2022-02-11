OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OGE. Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

OGE opened at $36.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $38.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in OGE Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 19.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 45.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 13,031 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,921,000 after purchasing an additional 130,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at $89,000. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

