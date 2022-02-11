Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given New $335.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $322.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $307.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $203.88 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $331.40 and its 200-day moving average is $315.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

