Omni Partners US LLC Grows Stake in L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA)

Omni Partners US LLC increased its stake in shares of L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 306,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Omni Partners US LLC’s holdings in L&F Acquisition were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of L&F Acquisition by 123.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of L&F Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of L&F Acquisition by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in L&F Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in L&F Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L&F Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. L&F Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.

