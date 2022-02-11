Omni Partners US LLC Raises Holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Omni Partners US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Twelve Seas Investment Company II worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the second quarter worth about $12,124,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,580,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,054,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 459.3% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 834,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after buying an additional 685,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,790,000. 49.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWLV opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

