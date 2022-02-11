Omni Partners US LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD)

Omni Partners US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the quarter. Omni Partners US LLC owned 0.65% of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 92,986.5% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,210,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,824 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 331.0% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 88,572 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,788,000 after buying an additional 30,422 shares during the last quarter. 54.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACTD opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.32.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

