One Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

One Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,632 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $13,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,670.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,814,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,188,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,550,000 after purchasing an additional 758,206 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,429,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,318,000 after purchasing an additional 696,332 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,737,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,336,000 after purchasing an additional 347,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,181,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,129,000 after purchasing an additional 327,193 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:VLUE opened at $107.84 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.75.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.