One Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $462,000 Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,182 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $615,556,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 82.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $921,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,615 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 344.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $520,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $867,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in NIKE by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,707 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE opened at $144.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $229.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.50 and a 200-day moving average of $161.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,287 shares of company stock worth $18,537,187 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. HSBC cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.32.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

