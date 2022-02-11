One Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 21,646 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,646 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,225,000 after purchasing an additional 706,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,295,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,082,000 after acquiring an additional 77,346 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,078,000 after acquiring an additional 254,699 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,967,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 632,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,265,000 after acquiring an additional 25,804 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $27.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.96. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $27.36.

