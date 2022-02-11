One Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.55 Million Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $138.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.25. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98.
