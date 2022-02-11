Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.13-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $226-240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.54 million.Onto Innovation also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.130-$1.200 EPS.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.67.
Shares of NYSE:ONTO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,370. Onto Innovation has a 1-year low of $52.17 and a 1-year high of $106.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.50.
In other news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $535,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 6,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $562,179.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,935. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 171.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $850,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 71,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.
About Onto Innovation
Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.
