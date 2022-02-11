Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.13-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $226-240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.54 million.Onto Innovation also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.130-$1.200 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,370. Onto Innovation has a 1-year low of $52.17 and a 1-year high of $106.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.50.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $225.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $535,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 6,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $562,179.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,935. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 171.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $850,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 71,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

