Open Platform (OPEN) Market Cap Tops $2.25 Million

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Open Platform has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $96,526.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00038933 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00102200 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

