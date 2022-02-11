Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OTEX. StockNews.com downgraded Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $45.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.96. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.76.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Open Text by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Open Text by 35.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

