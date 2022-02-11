Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Short Interest Update

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the January 15th total of 576,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opthea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Opthea alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,574,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,801 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.58% of Opthea worth $11,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OPT traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $7.00. 23,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,629. Opthea has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35.

Opthea Company Profile

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Opthea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opthea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.