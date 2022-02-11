Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Short Interest Update

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the January 15th total of 576,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opthea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,574,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,801 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.58% of Opthea worth $11,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Opthea Company Profile
Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.
