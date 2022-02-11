Oracle Investment Management Inc. Invests $8.75 Million in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Oracle Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,751,000. Guardant Health comprises approximately 1.1% of Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GH. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 996.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Guardant Health by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 1,690.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GH. TheStreet cut Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.36 per share, for a total transaction of $5,142,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $424,718.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH opened at $73.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.19 and a 200-day moving average of $103.25. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $59.57 and a one year high of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.33.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

