O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.59 EPS

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive updated its FY 2022 guidance to $32.350-$32.850 EPS.

Shares of ORLY traded up $9.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $667.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,317. The company’s 50-day moving average is $670.68 and its 200-day moving average is $636.15. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $428.79 and a 52-week high of $710.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $699.72.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.