O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Increased to $660.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $650.00 to $660.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $755.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $651.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $687.30.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $658.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $670.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $636.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $428.79 and a 12-month high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 29.59 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

