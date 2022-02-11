OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.58 Million

Equities analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will announce sales of $24.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.75 million. OrganiGram posted sales of $11.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 113.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year sales of $105.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.81 million to $112.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $148.65 million, with estimates ranging from $124.84 million to $183.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.13 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 107.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.62.

Shares of OrganiGram stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 134,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,435,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.16. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,287,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 769,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 211,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

