Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Trading Down 4%

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) shares traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.86. 46,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 60,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $24.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.50.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)
Organovo Holdings, Inc engages in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
