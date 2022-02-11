Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Trading Down 4%

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) shares traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.86. 46,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 60,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $24.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Organovo alerts:

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONVO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Organovo by 39.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 354,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 100,903 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Organovo in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Organovo in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Organovo in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Organovo in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

About Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Organovo Holdings, Inc engages in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.