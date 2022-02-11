PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $530.40 Million

Analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will announce sales of $530.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $483.76 million and the highest is $569.66 million. PagSeguro Digital reported sales of $387.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $531.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Itau BBA Securities cut PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.92.

PAGS opened at $17.75 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 17.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

