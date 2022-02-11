Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have 1,050.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of 950.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PANDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pandora A/S from 978.00 to 940.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $995.00.

Shares of Pandora A/S stock opened at $27.76 on Thursday. Pandora A/S has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $36.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5983 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.40.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

