Parcion Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIN opened at $308.85 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $241.88 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $158.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $327.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.50.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

