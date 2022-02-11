Parcion Private Wealth LLC Buys 37 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $361,505,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,917,000 after purchasing an additional 515,136 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,939,000 after buying an additional 408,582 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 9,054.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 366,255 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 718.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 310,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,388,000 after buying an additional 272,254 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DE stock opened at $393.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $364.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.32. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $298.54 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.06.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

