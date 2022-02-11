Parcion Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $7,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $78.05 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.03.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

