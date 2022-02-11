Parcion Private Wealth LLC Purchases 922 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Crane worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crane by 22.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 184,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,663,000 after acquiring an additional 34,140 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Crane by 81.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Crane by 5.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Crane by 8.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Crane by 4.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CR stock opened at $102.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Crane Co. has a one year low of $81.58 and a one year high of $108.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.69.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 23.40%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

