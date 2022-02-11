Parcion Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,122 shares during the period. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,141.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 54.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $221,000.

Shares of BATS:NUMG opened at $43.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.33. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $31.52.

