Parcion Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,990 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $26,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 268.9% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,946,000 after buying an additional 838,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,783,000 after buying an additional 593,028 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,644,840,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 957,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,290,000 after buying an additional 204,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,232,000 after buying an additional 196,898 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $174.11 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $154.90 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.13.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

