Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) PT Raised to C$37.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$36.50 to C$37.50 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Parex Resources stock opened at $21.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.73. Parex Resources has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $22.53.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

