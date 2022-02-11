ParkinGo (GOT) Trading 6.7% Lower This Week

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 11th. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0609 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $1,805.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,540.45 or 0.99970267 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00066280 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00022160 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00023683 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.38 or 0.00402689 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

