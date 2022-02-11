Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Parkland in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Strong” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PKI. CIBC increased their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank lowered Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.09.

Shares of PKI opened at C$35.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$34.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05. Parkland has a one year low of C$31.91 and a one year high of C$41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

