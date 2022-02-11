Parsley Box Group (LON:MEAL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.00

Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.41), with a volume of 16702 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.50 ($0.41).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 72.92.

Parsley Box Group plc delivers direct to consumer ready meals with focus on the Baby Boomer+ demographic. Its product range comprises single portion sized meals across products from various cuisines, sides, soups, puddings, and drinks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

