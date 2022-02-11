Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) Shares Bought by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,390 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned 1.36% of Pathfinder Acquisition worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,148,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,178,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,766,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,362,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,792,000.

NASDAQ:PFDR opened at $9.73 on Friday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

